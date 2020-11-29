Formula 1: Romain Grosjean able to climb from car after horrific fiery crash that splits it in half

Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from this crash. (Via Formula 1)

Haas driver Romain Grosjean was able to get out of his car after it split in half during a terrifying crash on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Grosjean’s car went into a steel barrier at high speed after he made contact with Daniil Kvyat. The car immediately burst into flames on impact as it pierced the barrier and broke into two pieces.

Impressionante, o carro do Grosjean é cortado ao meio!#BancadaF1 pic.twitter.com/SWyz3tJcw3 — Bancada Aletria de Leão🦁 Paradigma Táctico Varela (@bancadadeleao) November 29, 2020

The front of Grosjean’s car appeared to actually go through the steel barrier. The car skidded head-on into the wall after Grosjean’s car clipped the front of Kvyat’s when he went to make a move down the straightaway.

Thanks to the quick thinking of track workers and the modern safety of F1 vehicles, Grosjean was able to get out of his car after the crash and was eventually helped to an ambulance. He was actually on the other side of the wall when he climbed out from his car.

Romain Grosjean was on the other side of the wall. (via Formula 1)

The team said Grosjean had some minor burns but was otherwise OK. The Sky Sports broadcast later said that he was going to be examined for some potential broken ribs.

UPDATE: Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now.#HaasF1 #BahrainGP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

The race was red flagged after the wreck os that the wall could be fixed and the wreckage could be cleaned up.