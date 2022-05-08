Formula 1: Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to win Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has the most wins in Formula 1 so far in 2022.

Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc after a safety car for Lando Norris’ crash to win the Miami Grand Prix for his third win of the season.

The race looked like it was going to be quite uneventful until Norris and Pierre Gasly collided on lap 41 of the 57-lap race. Norris’ crashed car brought out the safety car and meant that Leclerc had a chance to get near Verstappen after Verstappen had driven away following a pass for the lead on lap 9.

But Leclerc never got close enough to make a serious challenge for the lead over the final 11-lap green-flag run of the race. Verstappen also posted the fastest lap to cut eight points off Leclerc’s points lead. Leclerc has the points lead since Verstappen failed to score points in the two races Leclerc has won this season.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in fourth. Perez pitted during the caution for fresh medium compound tires but never made a serious challenge for the lead despite having fresher tires than everyone ahead of him.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished fifth after starting on the hard compound tires from 12th. Russell hadn’t pitted before the caution for Norris and he was able to get fresh medium tires and pass teammate Lewis Hamilton thanks to that fresh rubber. Hamilton was sixth ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.

Race results

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Sergio Perez

5. George Russell

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Alex Albon

11. Daniel Ricciardo

12. Lance Stroll

13. Yuki Tsunoda

14. Nicholas Latifi

15. Mick Schumacher

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Sebastian Vettel

18. Pierre Gasly

19. Lando Norris

20. Guanyu Zhou