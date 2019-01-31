Formula 1 legend Senna's first racing car to appear at Race Retro

Senna's first racing car returns to public view

The first car raced by Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna will be displayed at Race Retro during February 22-24, after a total restoration of the Formula Ford 1600 machine.

Senna raced the Van Diemen RF81 on his car debut at Brands Hatch in March 1981 and it will go on display at the event's Hall of Fame.

Van Diemen boss Ralph Firman, who gave Senna his big break, has completed a total restoration of chassis 528 and it has not been seen in public for more than 30 years.

Senna arrived in the UK for the start of the 1981 season after an impressive karting career at home in Brazil.

Encouraged by fellow racer Chico Serra, Firman signed Senna for the 1981 FF1600 season and he duly won 12 out of 20 races and two major titles to launch his career towards F1.

At the end of 1981, the Senna car was sold but Firman was offered the chance to buy it back several years later.

He put it into storage for many years before finally deciding to restore it to exact period specification, including a Minister-tuned Ford Kent engine.

The restoration was carried out in a workshop on the same Norfolk industrial estate where Van Diemens were first built.

Race Retro's Lee Masters said: "We are deeply honoured to have the Van Diemen at Race Retro and thrilled that our visitors will be the first to get a closer look at this incredible racing car."

