Formula 1 launches charity auction for bushfire victims

The auction will feature both meet-and-greet style packages and exclusive merchandise, generously donated by teams and drivers.

.

and Claire Williams) and Ferrari (Mattia Binotto).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There is also a hot lap in the FIA Safety Car at Albert Park up for grabs, as well the chance to visit race control during the Australian GP and the opportunity to dine with Ross Brawn.

McLaren and Renault are offering factory tours, the latter also auctioning the chance to train with the Renault Sport Academy, while Pirelli has donated a Paddock Club Experience.

.

All proceeds will be split between Red Cross Australia, the Country Fire Authority Victoria, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

More than 10 million hectares have been burnt, more than 2000 houses destroyed and 29 people killed during a tragic fire season that started back in October.

to the recovery, pledging $500,000 to WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) and the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.