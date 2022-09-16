Formula 1: IndyCar's Colton Herta no longer appears to be a candidate to drive for AlphaTauri in 2023

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read

Red Bull’s push to put Colton Herta in one of its Formula 1 team cars appears to be over.

The IndyCar driver had been mentioned as a possible candidate for a seat at Red Bull’s junior AlphaTauri team for 2023. But Herta didn’t automatically qualify for F1 eligibility because of a lack of super license points and Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko told Motorsport Total that the team has abandoned its pursuit of an exception for Herta.

Now Red Bull has finally given up hope that the FIA Herta could still issue a super license: "It's a shame that you don't realize what value an American driver, especially a guy like Colton Herta, would have for booming America with three races," confirms motorsport consultant Helmut Marko on request from 'Motorsport-Total.com'.

That means Herta, 22, will be back in IndyCar in 2023 with Andretti Autosport. He was scheduled to drive in an Alpine F1 test this week but that was scratched.

No American driver has run full-time in Formula 1 since Scott Speed in 2006 and Herta could be the best chance for an American to race in F1 anytime soon. And it reasons that F1’s explosive American appeal would continue to grow with an American driver in the series and three races in the United States with the addition of a race in Las Vegas

Herta has won seven IndyCar races across the past four seasons and has finished in the top 10 in points in each of his four full-time seasons in IndyCar. He was 10th in 2022 with just one race win as Andretti Autosport has struggled to keep up with the top teams in the IndyCar Series. Herta got his first taste of F1 in the summer of 2022 when he participated in a two-day test for McLaren after signing a deal with the team to do so.

But Herta has just 32 of the 40 points needed to get his super license and run in F1. Had he finished fourth or higher in 2022, he would have met the points minimum. Red Bull had said they were considering applying for a COVID-related waiver for Herta, though Bryan Herta — Colton’s father and a former IndyCar driver — said he didn’t want Colton to get an exemption to race in F1 in 2023.

If anything, Herta’s situation is a good example of why the super license system should be re-evaluated and more points possibly awarded for IndyCar accomplishments. It’s hard to argue that Herta isn’t qualified to get a shot in a Formula 1 car, especially after watching Nikita Mazepin. A driver who finishes fifth in the Formula 2 standings gets more than double the points (20) than the driver who finishes fifth in the IndyCar Series (8).

But at the same time, the qualifying system has been in place since 2015 and its rules outlining how a driver can race in F1 have been very clear. Had Herta and Andretti Autosport put together a better season in 2022, this wrangling over his super license points could have been avoided.

MADISON, IL - AUGUST 19: NTT IndyCar series driver Colton Herta watches during qualifications for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 19, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Colton Herta has seven IndyCar Series wins and appears to be staying in IndyCar and not going to Formula 1 in 2023. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • NFL week 2 picks: Rams and Raiders will bounce back and win

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Ticking timebomb as Russia continues to occupy swathes of Chinese territory

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet China's Xi Jinping Thursday for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia and China share a strong bond, facing off against the West, but the friendship is threatened by the unresolved issue of 600,000 square kilometres of Chinese territory near Vladivostok, occupied by Russia since 1860.

  • New Book Details How Trump Allegedly Spoke About Women, Including Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley

    The authors of a new book write that Trump told others he would not pick Haley as a future running mate because she had a "complexion problem"

  • Ross Stripling’s presence, and changeup, have made him a revelation for Blue Jays

    Ross Stripling, who began in the bullpen, has been a massive part of the Blue Jays' thriving rotation, on and off the diamond.

  • Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career appears to be coming to an end

    The open seats available in F1 for the 2023 season are starting to fill up, and teams with vacancies seem to be leaning toward specific drivers — none of whom are Daniel Ricciardo.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Flames hire decorated women's player Rebecca Johnston for player development role

    CALGARY — Decorated Canadian women's hockey team forward Rebecca Johnston joined a recent wave of women entering NHL teams' hockey operations departments when the Calgary Flames took her aboard. The 32-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction, as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time job, the Flames said Tuesday. Johnston, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the oldest player on the Canadian te

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his