How Formula 1 Grand Prix and Sprint weekend events work for the 2024 season

TOPSHOT - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr (R) drives in front of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (L) during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Monza on September 3, 2023. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in just a few days with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Last season was the second most-viewed Formula 1 season in the U.S., per ESPN, as the sport continues to grow in popularity.

On average, 1.11 million viewers watched the 22 races in the U.S. during the 2023 season. That's up from 554,000 in 2018 - the first season ESPN took over broadcast rights for the sport in the U.S. The 2024 season could set more records for viewership in the U.S.

If you're new to Formula 1, here's what to expect during race weekends.

Shock driver change: Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton to depart Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend format

Formula 1 events are spread out over three days - typically Friday through Sunday - with three exceptions: the Bahrain, Saudi Arabian, and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

Friday

Practice 1 (one hour)

Practice 2 (one hour)

Friday's two practice sessions are time for teams and drivers to fine-tune their cars to the specific track of the weekend. The 24 tracks on the calendar have different characteristics. Some are high-speed circuits like the Italian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix; others are lower-speed circuits with lots of corners, like the Monaco Grand Prix.

Saturday

Practice 3 (one hour)

Qualifying (one hour)

Saturday's morning practice session is the last time teams can sort out their car setup. Qualifying is split into three parts: Q1, Q2, and Q3. Drivers try to set the fastest time they can over a single lap in each part. The slowest five drivers are eliminated from the session in Q1 and Q2 before the last 10 drivers left try for pole position in Q3. The results from these sessions determine the starting order for Sunday's race.

Sunday

Grand Prix race (limited to two hours)

The 20 drivers start in the final qualifying order for Sunday's race. The top 10 finishers receive championship points in a 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 order. These points go towards each driver's standing in the driver's championship and their respective team's standing in the constructors' championship.

Story continues

Formula 1 Grand Prix sprint weekend format

Six events will feature a different format in 2024: the Chinese, Miami, Austrian, United States, São Paulo, and Qatar Grands Prix. These events are still over three days but see a different schedule that is updated for the 2024 season.

Friday

Practice 1 (one hour)

F1 Sprint Shootout (45 minutes)

Instead of three practice sessions to set up cars, Sprint event weekends only give teams one session to determine their setup. The Sprint Shootout takes the same qualifying format but shortens to 45 minutes overall instead of one hour.

Saturday

F1 Sprint Race (100 km)

Qualifying (one hour)

Instead of a third practice session, the 20 drivers face off in a sprint race to start off Saturday's activities that is less than half of the regular race distance. Only the top eight drivers score points in the shorter race in a 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 order. Qualifying for the Grand Prix race on Sunday remains in its usual position of Saturday afternoon local time.

Sunday

Grand Prix race (limited to two hours)

Sunday's action does not change for sprint weekend events.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Formula 1 2024: Grand Prix and Sprint weekend formats, explained