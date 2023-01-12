‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set by Netflix (Video)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” revs back for its fifth season on Feb. 24, Netflix announced on Thursday.

The hit docuseries, which is made in collaboration with Formula One, debuted in 2019. In May, it was renewed through 2024. Season 4 attracted the biggest audience to date and made the weekly Top 10 list in 56 countries.



“The impact has been very profound. And this is almost more so as a result of non-fans being exposed to the sport,” Ian Holmes, Formula 1’s director of media rights and executive producer on “Drive to Survive,” told TheWrap in 2021 about the series’ effect on the international circuit’s growing popularity in the U.S.

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive “is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films.

The live races air on ESPN, which renewed their rights through 2025 in October.

Netflix announced the premiere date as part of news that the streamer was further expanding its sports docuseries lineup with two more series, on the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Six Nations Rugy.

