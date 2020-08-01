Formula 1 British Grand Prix: How to watch, start time & more

F1 British GP: How to watch, start time & more

After claiming his 91st Formula 1 pole position Lewis Hamilton will aim for a record seventh British Grand Prix win. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The reigning F1 world champion starts from pole ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas as the pair dominated in qualifying at Silverstone by setting a new track record and ending qualifying over a second faster than Max Verstappen in third place for Red Bull.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamilton did have to overcome a spin midway through qualifying which briefly triggered a red flag to clear gravel off the track during Q2.

With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc slotting into fourth place, Lando Norris impressed again for McLaren as he starts from fifth place ahead of Lance Stroll who arguably underdelivered for Racing Point having topped the Friday afternoon practice session.

It was another tough day for Sebastian Vettel who said his British GP weekend "can't get much worse" after effectively missing all of FP1 with an intercooler problem, before loose pedal issues also hampered his FP2.

The four-time F1 world champion has qualified down in 10th place.

Alex Albon is also struggling for Red Bull as he was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 for the second consecutive race and will start the Silverstone race from 12th place.

The Thai driver suffered a heavy crash in midway through FP2, before missing 45 minutes of FP3 with an electrical fault with his RB16.

With Sergio Perez forced out of the British round after testing positive for COVID-19, stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified 13th having reunited with former team Racing Point.

F1 British GP: How to watch, start time & more

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 2nd August 2020

Start time: 2:10pm local time, 2:10pm BST

How can I watch the British GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights, apart from the British GP which is also being shown live on Channel 4. The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, while Channel 4 begin its coverage with a build-up show starting at 1:00pm BST.

Story continues

Autosport is running a live text commentary for the British GP.

Weather forecast for the British GP

Current weather forecasts predict a cloudy sky with periods of sunshine at Silverstone on race day, with a low chance of rain throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to be cooler than Friday and Saturday with highs of 20 degrees Celsius for the race.

How many laps if the British GP

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone's Grand Prix circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.

British GP starting grid

Pos Driver Team 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 3 Max Verstappen Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 5 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 6 Lance Stroll BWT Racing Point F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren F1 Team 8 Daniel Ricciardo Renault DP World F1 Team 9 Esteban Ocon Renault DP World F1 Team 10 Sebastian Vettel Scuderia Ferrari 11 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 12 Alexander Albon Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 13 Nico Hulkenberg BWT Racing Point F1 Team 14 George Russell Williams Racing 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 18 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 19 Daniil Kvyat Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus