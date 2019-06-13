Formula 1 bosses and teams agree 2021 rules publication delay

F1 agrees to delay 2021 rules sign-off to October

Formula 1 teams and series chiefs have agreed to delay the presentation of the 2021 regulations until October, following a summit meeting on Thursday joined by world champion Lewis Hamilton.

As reported by Autosport earlier this week, the FIA had invited teams to a get together at its headquarters to try to break the deadlock over the signing off of plans for the 2021 rules overhaul.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While there had been some support for draft proposals presented to teams before the Canadian Grand Prix, there remained cause for concern about several areas of the proposals.

How teams ended up at loggerheads over 2021 plans



Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had suggested that the rules were "really green and not mature enough to be voted on".

Those worries prompted a series of meetings over the Montreal weekend to discuss what to do next, with the FIA aware that under its Sporting Code it needed to publish the rules before the end of this month unless teams unanimously backed a delay.

Attempts to garner that unanimous support over the Canadian GP weekend failed, with Renault in particular concerned that any delay would open the door to the big teams having more time to soften rule changes.

But following the meeting in Paris - which included technical chiefs, Pirelli, current drivers Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg and ex-F1 racer turned Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alexander Wurz - a consensus was reached to accept a delay.

A statement issued by F1 said the agreement to hold back publication of the final rules until the end of October was approved unanimously.

F1 agrees to delay 2021 rules sign-off to October

Story continues

It said: "While the FIA Formula 1 World Championship's key stakeholders feel the core objectives outlined for the future set of regulations have been defined, in the interests of the sport it was agreed that the best outcome will be achieved by using the extra time for further refinement and additional consultation.

"Furthermore, following today's first meeting featuring the aforementioned stakeholders, a series of additional meetings will be held over the coming months."

The presence of drivers was significant, as there have been growing calls from them to have a bigger input into rules to try to make the racing better.

Speaking in Canada last weekend, Max Verstappen said the GPDA was eager to help in a bid to make sure F1 made the right choices.

"We try to indicate what we want," he said. "I think that this has also given us wider cars and more speed.

"But we don't agree with how the downforce is generated. So we are trying to give feedback on that."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus