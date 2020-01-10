Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times

The Silverstone start time was set at 14:10 last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it into line with the 15:10 in the rest of Europe, in essence to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.

However, it has now been moved back to 15:10, which means that the timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.

Practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been adjusted to bring them into line with the usual European schedule.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read Also:

F1 2020 driver and team lineupsF1 2020: Driver line-up, testing schedule, calendar

The start of the US GP has also been moved an hour, from 13:10 to 14:10.

No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.

The timetable for Suzuka has yet to be announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks."

The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 14:10 and 15:10 respectively.

Grand Prix Date FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Sunset Australia 13-15 March 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 19:39 Bahrain 20-22 March 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:10 17:46 Vietnam 3-5 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:12 China 17-19 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:25 Netherlands 1-3 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:10 Spain 8-10 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Monaco* 21-24 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Azerbaijan 5-7 June 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 20:08 Canada 12-14 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 20:44 France 26-28 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:39 Austria 3-5 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Great Britain 17-19 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:12 Hungary 31 July-2 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:15 Belgium 28-30 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:24 Italy 4-6 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 19:50 Singapore 18-20 September 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 19:01 Russia 25-27 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:08 Japan** 9-11 October TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 17:24 United States*** 23-25 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10 18:50 Mexico 30 October-1 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 18:02 Brazil 13-15 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:29 Abu Dhabi 27-29 November 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10 17:33

*Free practice on Thursday

**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks

***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning