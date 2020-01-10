Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times
The Silverstone start time was set at 14:10 last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it into line with the 15:10 in the rest of Europe, in essence to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.
However, it has now been moved back to 15:10, which means that the timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.
Practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been adjusted to bring them into line with the usual European schedule.
The start of the US GP has also been moved an hour, from 13:10 to 14:10.
No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.
The timetable for Suzuka has yet to be announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks."
The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 14:10 and 15:10 respectively.
Grand Prix
Date
FP1
FP2
FP3
Qualifying
Race
Sunset
Australia
13-15 March
12:00-13:30
16:00-17:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
19:39
Bahrain
20-22 March
14:00-15:30
18:00-19:30
15:00-16-00
18:00-19:00
18:10
17:46
Vietnam
3-5 April
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:12
China
17-19 April
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:25
Netherlands
1-3 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:10
Spain
8-10 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Monaco*
21-24 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Azerbaijan
5-7 June
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
20:08
Canada
12-14 June
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
11:00-12:00
14:00-15:00
14:10
20:44
France
26-28 June
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:39
Austria
3-5 July
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Great Britain
17-19 July
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:12
Hungary
31 July-2 August
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:15
Belgium
28-30 August
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:24
Italy
4-6 September
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
19:50
Singapore
18-20 September
16:30-18:00
20:30-22:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
20:10
19:01
Russia
25-27 September
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:08
Japan**
9-11 October
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
17:24
United States***
23-25 October
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
14:10
18:50
Mexico
30 October-1 November
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
10:00-11:00
13:00-14:00
13:10
18:02
Brazil
13-15 November
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:29
Abu Dhabi
27-29 November
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:10
17:33
*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning