Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times

The Silverstone start time was set at 14:10 last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it into line with the 15:10 in the rest of Europe, in essence to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.

However, it has now been moved back to 15:10, which means that the timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.

Practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been adjusted to bring them into line with the usual European schedule.

The start of the US GP has also been moved an hour, from 13:10 to 14:10.

No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.

The timetable for Suzuka has yet to be announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks."

The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 14:10 and 15:10 respectively.

Grand Prix

Date

FP1

FP2

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Sunset

Australia

13-15 March

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

19:39

Bahrain

20-22 March

14:00-15:30

18:00-19:30

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:10

17:46

Vietnam

3-5 April

11:00-12:30 

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:12

China

17-19 April

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:25

Netherlands

1-3 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:10

Spain

8-10 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Monaco*

21-24 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Azerbaijan

5-7 June

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

20:08

Canada

12-14 June

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

20:44

France

26-28 June

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:39

Austria

3-5 July

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Great Britain

17-19 July

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:12

Hungary

31 July-2 August

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:15

Belgium

28-30 August

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:24

Italy

4-6 September

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

19:50

Singapore

18-20 September

16:30-18:00

20:30-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:10

19:01

Russia

25-27 September

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:08

Japan**

9-11 October

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

17:24

United States***

23-25 October

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

14:10

18:50

Mexico

30 October-1 November

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

10:00-11:00

13:00-14:00

13:10

18:02

Brazil

13-15 November

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:29

Abu Dhabi

27-29 November

 

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:10

17:33

*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning

