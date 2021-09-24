Formula 1 2021: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas sets fastest time in first practice, Lewis Hamilton in second

Sochi: Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas' best time of 1 minute, 34.427 seconds was .211 faster than Hamilton. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was .016 further back in third.

Charles Leclerc placed fourth for Ferrari and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was ninth.

Both Friday sessions are expected to be dry, with heavy rain predicted for qualifying on Saturday and rain considered likely for Sunday's race.

Verstappen will have a three-place grid penalty for the race because of his role in a crash with Hamilton at the last race in Italy.

