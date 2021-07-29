Formula 1 2021: Lewis Hamilton slams Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law as 'cowardly and misguiding' ahead of Hungarian GP

Budapest: Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that Hungary's "anti-LGBT+" law was "unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding" ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix in the country.

LGBTQ leaders say the "anti-paedophilia" bill stigmatises gay people and aims to shore up Prime Minister Viktor Orban's radical right-wing support ahead of an election next year.

Since the law was approved by the Fidesz-dominated parliament on 15 June, several homophobic attacks have been reported in local media, while LGBTQ activists warn of growing fear in their community.

Last Saturday, thousands marched in Budapest's biggest Pride parade, a week before this Sunday's race at the Hungaroring, to the east of the capital.

"Ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for the affected by the government's anti-LGBTQ+ law," Hamilton posted on Instagram.

"It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power to suggest such a law.

"Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify," he added.

On 21 July, Orban said a national vote would be held to gauge domestic support for the law after the European Commission launched legal action against Budapest over the measure.

The referendum called by Orban would comprise five questions, including asking citizens if they agree that schools should be permitted to "talk about sexuality to their children without their consent," but no date has yet been set for it.

"I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever," Hamilton said.

"Please show love for those around you because Love will always win. Sending you positivity," he added.

Briton Hamilton has been a vocal activist for various social movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Story continues

The first practice for Sunday's race takes place on Friday before qualifying on Saturday.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton trails championship leader Max Verstappen by eight points ahead of the weekend's 11th of 23 Grand Prix events this season.

Also See: Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen criticises Lewis Hamilton's 'disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour'

Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen wins first 'strange' sprint race to claim British GP pole

Formula 1 2021: Winning at Silverstone would be strong signal by Max Verstappen

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.