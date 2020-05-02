Formpipe Software AB (publ) Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Formpipe Software AB (publ) (STO:FPIP) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of kr103m, some 4.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at kr0.21, 50% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twin analysts covering Formpipe Software is for revenues of kr390.2m in 2020, implying a perceptible 2.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 77% to kr0.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of kr393.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of kr0.67 in 2020. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 17% to kr21.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 2.5%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 17% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Formpipe Software is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Formpipe Software , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

