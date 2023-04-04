Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.21

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.21 on 28th of April. This makes the dividend yield 6.9%, which is above the industry average.

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 20.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.21. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

