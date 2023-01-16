Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) shareholders have seen the share price rise 91% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (4.6%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 4.6% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 46% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 6.87 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's TSR for the last 3 years was 129%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.6% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 20% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

