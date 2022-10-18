FormFactor Introduces Rapid Cooling Probe System for Quantum Device Testing

FormFactor, Inc.

IQ2000™ Cryogenic Chip Scale Probe System Tests 10X More Devices At 4 Kelvin

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the IQ2000, a new die probing system capable of cooling devices from room temperature to a 4K base temperature in less than one hour. The new capabilities dramatically expedite testing for quantum control chips, cryo-CMOS, photonic devices, niobium-based circuits, materials development, and other applications that require ultra-low temperature environments. Quantum developers can now benefit from ten times faster cooling cycles without liquid cryogens, yielding comprehensive statistical data and accelerating quantum development cycles.



Traditional cryogenic chip probing methodologies can require 24 hours or more to exchange and cool the devices from room temperature to 4 Kelvin. To eliminate more than 90% of this unproductive overhead, the IQ2000 innovative load-lock chamber and cryogenic probe head provide tool-free device exchange without warming up or opening the ultra-cold test environment. To further accelerate test, a high density electrical probe interface is also available to enable high-bandwidth, parallel device contact.

The IQ2000’s key features include:



Faster time to data with a load-lock chamber to cycle devices up to ten times faster in a cryogenic environment

Options for <2K or <4K base temperature, with high cooling power (>200mW @ 4K)

Up to 128 low-frequency signals and up to 28 high-bandwidth (>12.5 GHz) for parallel device test with FormFactor’s leading probe card technologies

Low vibration system for stable device contact and low-noise measurements

“Quantum test engineers have long struggled with limited throughput due to the time it takes to cool down each device,” said Amy Leong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Growth Business Unit at FormFactor. “With the IQ2000 we eliminate the thermal cycle roadblock and simultaneously enable parallel probe test. We’re excited to bring these new capabilities to the community, to fast-track quantum development.”

To learn more about FormFactor’s new rapid cooling probe system and other cryogenic products, visit https://www.formfactor.com/products/quantum-cryo.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies worldwide rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. FormFactor’s leading-edge probe stations, probes, probe cards, optical metrology and inspection, advanced thermal subsystems, and quantum cryogenic systems deliver precision accuracy and superior performance. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future technology trends and trends in customer requirements, the capabilities and advantages of the Company’s products to meet future customer requirements, future market or demand growth, our ability to further develop and produce products to meet customer requirements and demand, and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com



