FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



Craig-Hallum 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: November 16th, 2021

Format: 1:1’s Only

10th Annual December CEO Summit

Location: St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Date: December 8th, 2021

DA Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: December 15th, 2021

Format: 1:1’s Only

About The 10th Annual December CEO Summit 2021

The December CEO Summit is collectively hosted by the executive management teams from 12 participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings. Held concurrently with SEMICON West in San Francisco, this CEO Summit is a live event. The St. Regis hotel, SEMICON West, and therefore the CEO Summit, all require proof of COVID vaccination in order to register and attend events in person.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Please RSVP early, given the logistical considerations of live event registration this year, as well as space limitations. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is November 29th, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 10th Annual December CEO Summit

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams CEO Summit Co-Chair Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: loiye@aerogel.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:



FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Story continues

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com



