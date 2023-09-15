Former WW2 guard tower in Devon transformed into cosy bolthole

Marsdens

Searching for for your next staycation? This converted watchtower may be just the thing. Situated right on the South Devon coast, the watchtower was historically used by guards in the Second World War. Today, it sits transformed into a cosy holiday home for two with commanding views across the sea.



Residing on the outskirts of the village of Shaldon, just a stone's throw away from the River Teign, the home is peacefully secluded, right on the sea border. Known as The Gun House, this luxurious hideaway featured on Channel 4's George Clarke's Amazing Spaces back in 2018.

Shops and pubs are within walking reach (hurrah!), and just a 50 metre stroll takes you to a sandy beach where you can hop on a ferry to Teignmouth – a nearby coastal town well worth a visit. Also in the vicinity is a former smuggler's tunnel via which you can access a stunning, more secluded beach at Ness Cove.

That is if you ever feel like leaving the house, and we wouldn't blame you if you didn't. The cosy bolthole has been fitted with everything you need for a relaxing stay. Upstairs you'll find a small but perfectly formed fully fitted kitchen and comfortable lounge area where you can watch your favourite shows while enjoying the adjacent sea view.

Down the wooden staircase, a snug bedroom contains a king-size bed and an ensuite with a contemporary fitted shower room. Additional touches include underfloor heating, air-con and a bluetooth speaker.



On warmer days, you can enjoy your own enclosed garden and patio area, making the most of the sea breeze and captivating views.

Available to book via Marsdens Devon Cottages, prices for a seven-night stay starts from £794.

