Former World Cup winner believes new Chelsea signing is best Brazilian born player since Neymar

Former World Cup winner believes new Chelsea signing is best Brazilian born player since Neymar

Former World Cup winner with Brazil Branco believes that new Chelsea signing Estevao Willian is the best Brazilian born player he’s seen since Neymar.

The Blues have agreed a deal with Palmeiras which will seem them reportedly pay an initial £29m with performance related add ons possibly taking the deal up to £51.4m.

Chelsea are increasingly targeting the South American market under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, and have already signed Kendy Paez, Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington from the continent.

Estevao the best since Neymar

The 17-year-old completed his medical in Brazil last Friday, and seemingly all that’s left now is an official announcement from the clubs.

Chelsea moved quickly to secure a deal for Estevao having missed out on the signing of his team-mate Endrick to Real Madrid.

Much has been made of how good the winger is at such a young age, and he already has the nickname “Messinho”, but he still has so much developing to do.

Branco believes Estevao is the best Brazilian born player since Neymar.

However, Branco a former World Cup winner with Brazil and now official youth co-ordinator of Brazilian football believes Estevao is the best Brazilian born player since Neymar.

“Estevao, for me, with all due respect to the others. This is something serious, that I’ve never said & I’m going to say,” he told reporters.

“Since Neymar, he is the best Brazilian born player I’ve seen.

“It’s my opinion, you’ve seen him close, you know.

“This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular, but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher.”

More Stories / Latest News

Former World Cup winner believes new Chelsea signing is best Brazilian born player since Neymar

20th Jun 2024, 09:26am

Ex-England boss shares what role Chelsea ace should play at Euro 2024

20th Jun 2024, 08:56am

Chelsea ace hopes to carry end of season form into new campaign

20th Jun 2024, 08:26am

Estevao made his debut for Palmeiras last December, becoming the club’s fourth youngest player at just 16 and eight months, and to date has made 22 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Like with Paez, Estevao won’t be able to join the club until 2025 when he turns 18, but the fact the Blues have secured the signings of two of the best talents in South America is exciting for the future.