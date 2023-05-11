Former Wichita State basketball star Jaykwon Walton commits to UCF from transfer portal

Former Wichita State men’s basketball star Jaykwon Walton announced his commitment to UCF in a social media post on Thursday.

Walton, a 6-foot-7 wing who averaged a team-high 13.9 points this past season for the Shockers, entered the transfer portal not long after WSU fired head coach Isaac Brown immediately following the season.

He was committed to Alabama for nearly a month, but was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on April 22 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. Alabama quit recruiting him shortly after.

It didn’t take long for Walton to find a new home, as there were plenty of suitors in the market for a 6-7 wing who nailed 40% of his three-pointers and shot 72% at the rim last season in the American Athletic Conference. When locked in, Walton was an imposing defender who showed some play-making pop as a secondary creator. He had a breakout season at WSU by averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 54% from the field, 40% on threes and 78% on free throws.

UCF is making the transition from the AAC to Big 12 play this summer, meaning there will be no return visit for Walton in Wichita this coming season. Because UCF will be his third Div. I program in four years — Walton began his career at Georgia — he must graduate this summer in order to be immediately eligible for the Golden Knights for the 2023-24 season.

Walton joins junior guard Shammah Scott (Akron) as players who have transferred away from WSU from last year’s roster. Jaron Pierre Jr. and Kenny Pohto, both starters this past season at WSU, remain uncommitted in the transfer portal.