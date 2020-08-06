Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen rips Nick Swisher: 'I hate him with my heart'

Former manager Ozzie Guillén has no love for Nick Swisher.

Speaking on the White Sox postgame show following a 1-0 loss to the Brewers, Guillén was asked who he disliked more — Carlos Gomez or Nick Swisher — and the 2005 World Series winning manager didn't hold back on his disdain:

Yeah so @OzzieGuillén really didn't hold back when discussing Nick Swisher pic.twitter.com/KJyvwJTWOM — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2020

"Oh my God, nobody can compare that with Nick Swisher," Guillén said. "I hate Nick Swisher with my heart. I think he hates me back, there's nothing wrong with that. …

"I never talked to him, I was managing him, but I don't like the way his attitude was all fake. And I don't like fake people."

But Swisher was only with the White Sox for a year.

"It was one year too long," Guillén said.

Considering Guillén was the manager and the White Sox veteran locker room likely didn't mesh well with Swisher's free spirit attitude, this doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Fans of the South Siders don't have particularly fond memories of Swisher, who slashed .219/.332/.410 in 153 games with the Sox in 2008, and is often regarded as "not clutch" while with the team. Couple that with the fact that Swisher was the prized piece of a trade that sent Gio Gonzalez, Ryan Sweeney and Fautino de lo Santos to Oakland and Swisher to Chicago, and you've got a recipe for dislike there.

Though Swisher was benched that September while the Sox were fighting for a playoff spot, he made the postseason roster. The White Sox were upended by the eventual AL champion Rays that year, and Swisher would be traded to the Yankees, becoming a key cog of their 2009 World Series-winning season.

In any case, it's been over 10 years, but this baseball beef is still grilling.