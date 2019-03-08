Former All-Star Esteban Loaiza sentenced to 3 years for felony drug possession

Former pitcher Esteban Loaiza will serve a jail sentence for cocaine possession. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Esteban Loaiza, the Chicago White Sox all-star pitcher who retired in 2008, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for felony drug possession, according to Telemundo and NBC outlets.

Loaiza, 47, was arrested and charged in February 2018 when 40 pounds of cocaine were found at his home in California. He pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute last summer.

The minimum prison sentence is 10 years. Per the report, he was sentenced to three years in prison, after which he will be deported to Mexico. He was also sentenced to five years probation.

Loaiza played for the White Sox, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates during his 14-year career. He started the 2003 All-Star game and finishes second in Cy Young voting. A Tijuana, Mexico, native he’s one of the country’s most successful pitchers.

The pitcher was married to singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a 2012 plane crash while the couple were going through a divorce. He was arrested in 2006 while with the A’s when he was caught doing 120 mph and failed an ensuing drug test.

