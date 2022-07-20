Former White House physician Ronny Jackson is the latest of Trump's allies trying to make the case that he's a healthy 76-year-old

Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the physician to then-President Donald Trump, claimed this week that Trump is "in great shape." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor, is insisting that Trump is healthy.

Jackson says Trump aced a "cardiac stress test" he performed on the 76-year-old.

Trump's allies have consistently pushed the message that he's still healthy and vigorous.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, former President Donald Trump's doctor at the White House, said this week that he believes the 76-year-old Trump is in the pink of health.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked Jackson, now a Texas congressman, about Trump's health, commenting that the former president appeared to have the energy of a "16-year-old."

"He's in great health," Jackson replied. "And people wonder why he's so healthy because, you know, he famously doesn't have a really great diet and he doesn't exercise much other than playing golf and whatnot."

Jackson said Trump, as someone who doesn't drink or smoke, was reaping the "rewards of a healthy life."

The lawmaker added that he had been "very thorough" when examining Trump's health.

"He was in great shape. I put him on the treadmill and did a cardiac stress test on him," Jackson said." He knocked it out of the water. I mean, he was in the top 10% of everyone his age."

Jackson also said he wanted to hear from the current White House doctor about 79-year-old President Joe Biden's physical condition.

The congressman recently revealed that he received a stern email from former President Barack Obama in 2020 over comments he made criticizing Biden's cognitive health. Jackson said Obama had called him "unprofessional" and defended Biden in the email.

In 2018, Jackson described Trump as being in "excellent'" physical condition despite the latter's penchant for fast food. He also claimed that Trump had "incredible genes," which allowed him to stay healthy despite his unhealthy diet and lack of exercise.

"I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old," Jackson said at the time.

The Texas lawmaker is the latest of many Trump allies who have lauded the former president's health. Donald Trump Jr., the former president's older son, commented in 2021 that he thought his father was looking "younger."

Trump has also lauded his health. In 2019, he declared that he was a "young, vibrant man" compared to Biden.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that "life begins at 80" and that many people in their 80s and 90s are still "good and sharp." He took care, however, to qualify that Biden was not among that group.

Kevin O'Connor, the current White House doctor, declared in November that Biden is "healthy," "vigorous," and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

If Biden and Trump face off again in 2024, they would be the oldest presidential candidates in history, at the ages of 81 and 78, respectively.

Read the original article on Business Insider