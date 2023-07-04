Former Waterloo Road star Katie Griffiths marries boyfriend

BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Former Waterloo Road star Katie Griffiths has married her boyfriend, businessman Matthew Wardle.

Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, Griffiths shared a picture of the wedding alongside the caption: "The perfect day. Happy to now confirm I am married to the love of my life."

In the pic, Griffiths, best known for portraying Chlo Grainger on the BBC soap, walks hand-in-hand with her new husband as wedding guests shower the pair in confetti.

Along with the photograph, Griffiths also shared a video of the couple's first dance. In the video, Griffiths and her new husband perform a dance routine to a medley of songs, including 'Apache (Jump On It)' by The Sugarhill Gang and Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

Among those congratulating the couple was Griffiths' Waterloo Road co-star Adam Thomas, who wrote: "Amazing congrats xxxx."

Griffiths got engaged to Wardle in June last year during a trip to Venice. At the time, she shared a series of snaps of herself on a boat brandishing her engagement ring. "Let's do this @mpswardle," she wrote in the caption.

BBC

Earlier this year, the Waterloo Road star enjoyed a hen do in Barcelona with friends, posting Instagram pictures of the celebration.

Griffiths, who starred in the BBC soap between 2006 and 2009, reprised the role of Chlo earlier this year — only to be killed off in a shocking twist that devastated her beloved husband Donte.

Speaking of coming back for one episode only, Griffiths said: "It's been hard because there's been a lot of excitement for the show, but I think that was the overriding thing, the excitement for the show coming back because it holds a special place in my heart."



Waterloo Road will return for its 13th series on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

