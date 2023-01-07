Former Wasps Ladies director of rugby says RFU plan needs clubs to employ women first

Wasps Ladies director of rugby Giselle Mather during the Allianz Premier 15s semi final match at Twickenham Stoop, London - RFU plan needs clubs to employ women first - Adam Davy/PA

The Rugby Football Union has been told that more women need Premiership coaching roles if its dream of having a female in charge of the England men’s team is to become a reality.

One of rugby’s top female coaches has hailed the RFU’s plan to have a woman in contention to be England men’s head coach in the next five to 10 years, as revealed exclusively by Telegraph Sport, but has highlighted the need for an improved career pathway.

Giselle Mather was the first woman to earn a Level Four coaching badge and has previously worked in men’s rugby, with roles at the London Irish academy and amateur side Teddington. She is currently director of women’s rugby at Ealing Trailfinders, who will join the Premier 15s next season, and believes there are several female coaches who can be successful in the men’s game – they just need to be given a chance.

“It’s a wonderful aspiration, but it comes down to opportunity,” said Mather of the RFU’s plan. “Female coaches need the right experiences and opportunities to do the job. When will a male director of rugby employ a female coach? Toby Booth did it with me. He gave me the opportunity at London Irish after we were in the same Level Three coaching group so he’d listened to me and thought, ‘She knows her stuff’.

“The bottom line is a lot of female coaches are ready to have assistant coach roles in the Premiership and do them very well, but it’s getting that opportunity. It’s giving them responsibility and gravitas, it’s recognising their value. Diversity in a coaching team – not just in gender but across the inclusion spectrum – has more chance of capturing every athlete in a programme and adds huge value to the athletes.

“I don’t think there should be a quota for women in coaching – it sets a female up to fail as they may not be genuinely wanted – but the RFU can help prepare women, mentor them, and raise their profile with male DoRs to see if they would fit their club. If the DoR then says she’s not right for the club that’s fine, but it’s about having the opportunity.”

Story continues

At Ealing, Mather has been asked to help coach the men’s side, which competes in the Championship, and is happy to do so when time allows. “Ben [Ward, the men’s director of rugby] wants me to coach the men, which is progressive,” she said. “He has offered me several opportunities to do so, which I will take in the near future, but my biggest priority is setting up a high-performance environment for female athletes at Ealing for next season.”

Mather stressed the need to change societal perceptions too, for women in coaching roles to become the norm rather than an exception. Adam Peaty has won multiple gold medals with Mel Marshall as his coach and Andy Murray has worked with Amelie Mauresmo but it is still unusual for women to coach men in team sports.

“It’s about changing things at the bottom as well as the top,” she said. “Academies need female coaches so boys don’t think anything of it. Let’s see more mum’s coaching minis rugby and more female PE teachers coach boys in rugby or football. The more boys and young men are coached by women, the more they will consider it the norm, and that’s how you change society.”