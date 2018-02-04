Former Washington GM Scot McCloughan joins Cleveland front office

The man responsible for helping draft late-round stars like Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor is joining the Cleveland Brown’s front office in the run up to the 2018 NFL Draft.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

Scot McCloughan, most recently the general manager in Washington, has signed on as a personnel consultant with the Browns, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Scot McCloughan has joined the Cleveland Browns as a personnel consultant for the 2018 NFL draft, as of Saturday, when he participated in full scouting sessions, according to sources. More coming. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 4, 2018





The move comes amid major shakeups in Cleveland’s scouting department and adds one of the league’s best talent spotters to an organization awash with wasted draft picks. That seems particularly important as the Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 4 overall selections in this year’s draft with 12 picks overall.

McCloughan was only around Washington for two drafts but his fingerprints are all over the roster. In 2015, he added future Pro Bowl offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (5th overall pick) and wideout Jamison Crowder (105th overall pick), while snagging wideout Josh Doctson (22nd overall pick), linebacker Su’a Cravens (53rd overall pick) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (84th overall pick) in 2016.

[Your chance to win on football’s biggest day. Sign up for Squares Pick’em]

Fuller has developed into one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL and was a key part of the Alex Smith trade for Washington. McCloughan was fired by team president Bruce Allen in March 2017 despite helping Washington reach consecutive winning seasons — a move that caused the former GM to file a grievance which is still pending.