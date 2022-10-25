Former Warner Bros Exec Sue Kroll in Talks for Amazon Studios’ Chief Marketing Role

Sue Kroll, the former marketing and distribution head at Warner Bros., is in talks for Amazon Studios’ chief marketing post, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

Kroll would replace Ukonwa Ojo, who previously held the post at Amazon Studios and Prime Video and left the company in June.

Kroll has been a marketing consultant for the streamer for the past six months and has consulted the company through its “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” launch. The streamer premiered the show’s trailer at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H.

Kroll most recently served as Warner Bros. Pictures president of worldwide marketing and distribution. She first joined the studio in 1994, and under her leadership the studio won the Best Picture Oscar for “Argo” as well as Best Animated Feature Oscar for “Happy Feet.” The studio has also received nominations for “Dunkirk,” “The Blind Side,” “Inception,” “American Sniper” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” during her tenure.

Other films on which she oversaw marketing include some of the most popular and profitable of the last two decades, including “Wonder Woman,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and all eight “Harry Potter” films to name a few.

Throughout her Studio career, Kroll has worked closely with some of the most respected directors in the industry, including Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins, Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck, David Yates, Alfonso Cuarón, Zack Snyder, Todd Phillips, Peter Jackson, George Miller, the Wachowskis, Nancy Meyers, Robert Zemeckis and Guillermo del Toro.

