Former Wallaby Toutai Kefu seriously wounded in alleged home invasion in Brisbane

Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Former Wallabies rugby player Toutai Kefu is undergoing surgery after being seriously injured during an alleged home invasion in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo on Monday morning.

The former Wallabies player was stabbed while trying to defend his family. On Monday morning he was undergoing surgery at Princess Alexandra hospital, Seven’s Sunrise reported on Monday.

Two men were in custody while others fled the scene after the incident at about 3am in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo, Queensland police said.

“Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured,” they said in a statement.

“One male was restrained and taken into custody at the scene.”

Keep fighting coach! We are all here with you. Ofa Atu Toutai Kefu❤️🙏🏽 — Cooper Vuna (@CVUNA) August 15, 2021

Queensland Ambulance confirmed a man in his 40s was transported to hospital in a serious condition with an abdominal wound.

Three other people were injured in the attack, with a man in his 20s suffering abdominal and back lacerations, a woman in her 40s significantly injuring her arm and a female teenager with a hand injury.

Queensland police were due to hold a media conference on Monday morning but said in a statement two men had been arrested. They described the incident as a “burglary and wounding”.

Kefu played 60 tests for Australia over a seven-year career.

Witnesses have been urged to contact police.



















