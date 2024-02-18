Former Wales rugby league captain Bill Francis dies aged 76

Bill Francis made his Great Britain debut in November 1967 against Australia in London

Former Wales rugby league captain Bill Francis has died at the age of 76.

Francis won 19 caps for Wales and played a starring role in the famous "Battle of Brisbane" in the 1975 World Championship.

He was capped four times for Great Britain, twice in 1967 and then 10 years later in the 1977 Rugby League World Cup.

Francis made 400 first-class appearances for Wigan, scoring 159 tries.

He also ran out on 73 occasions for St Helens where he was player-coach in 1979-80 before finishing his career at Salford.