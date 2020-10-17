Former Wales defender James Collins hangs up his boots

Former Wales defender James Collins has announced his retirement from playing.

Collins, who played for Cardiff, Aston Villa, West Ham and Ipswich, won 51 caps for Wales and helped Chris Coleman’s side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

“This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven’t played for a season now,” Collins posted on Instagram.

“But with a heavy heart I’ve decided to officially retire from football.

“After a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20 year career and move on to my next chapter in life.”

Collins made over 400 senior appearances after making his Cardiff debut in 2000, 214 of which came during two spells at West Ham from 2005-09 and 2012-18.