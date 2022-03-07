Former Wake County middle school teacher charged with indecent liberties with a child

A former teacher at Wake Forest Middle School has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child almost 14 years ago, the Wake Forest Police Department said Monday.

Joshua Landon Jenkins, 48, of Garner, turned himself into the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Monday, according to a news release. He is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The incidents occurred in 2008, the police department said. Jenkins worked at Heritage Middle School from 2006 to 2010.

The police department said the allegations came from three people who were students and juveniles in 2008. The department began an investigation in July 2021 when one of the former students reported the alleged abuse.

Jenkins has been working at Willow Springs Elementary School and is currently suspended, Wake County Public Schools told The News & Observer.

Wake County Public Schools is also conducting an investigation, a district spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the district was informed over the weekend about the allegations.

Jo Ellen Newhouse, the principal at Heritage Middle School, sent a letter to families Monday afternoon about the arrest.

“While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about this specific situation, I can share with you that the charges are related to events that are alleged to have occurred in 2008 on the campus of our school,” Newhouse wrote, in a letter provided to The N&O.

“I cannot express how deeply troubled I am by the allegations in this situation. Trust is critical to our relationship and even a charge of this type can damage that trust. Please know we will do everything we can to support law enforcement with the investigation.”

Jenkins is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Newhouse provided an anonymous tip line for students and parents to report any incidents or concerns. The number is 919-856-1911.