Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley dies aged 73

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73, his representatives said.

The “indomitable” fashion designer and journalist died on Tuesday in New York, TAA PR said in a statement.

During a career spanning five decades he befriended big names in the fashion world including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Paloma Picasso.

A post shared by TAA PR (@taa_pr)

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” TAA PR said.

“Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, long time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.

“Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers”.

As a fashion journalist, he worked at Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue and was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe.

His byline also appeared in other publications including Vanity Fair, HG and Interview, and he was the editor of Numero Russia.

Tributes to Talley poured in from celebrities and his contemporaries in the fashion industry.

Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg said no one was “grander and more soulful”.

A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf)

Sharing a picture of him she wrote: “Good bye darling Andre.

“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did…no one was grander and more soulful than you were

“The world will be less joyful. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much”.

US costume designer Arianne Phillips, known for her work on films including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, said Talley was a “larger than life icon”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Andre Leon Talley trailblazer ,dapper gentleman , fashion editor ,writer ,journalist with a singular voice -his witty repartee , larger than life icon .

A post shared by Arianne Phillips (@ariannephillips)

“Always so kind and funny , his contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books . Such sad news to hear of his passing. Rest In Power Andre”.

US actresses Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer both posted an online tribute to Talley.

“I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” Spencer wrote on Twitter.

