A Former Victoria's Secret Employee Calls This $15 Bra “Top Tier” for DDD-Sized Boobs

Shoppers say it's "comfortable enough to sleep in."

Bra shopping is no easy feat; it feels like the cutest styles are the least comfortable, and the easy-to-wear options almost always skimp on support. For these reasons, I’ve pushed off the daunting search — but at this point, my bra drawer is in desperate need of a revamp. So, after sifting through Amazon’s overwhelming selection of undergarments, I finally found the perfect addition to my collection: the Hanes Oh So Light Wireless T-Shirt Bra, which happens to be just $15.

The wireless style checks all of my boxes when it comes to a great bra, according to its reviews. It's designed to have a super comfortable, barely there feel thanks to its smooth, seamless cups and flexible fit. Plus, it's built with lightweight, breathable mesh inserts for easy airflow, even when it’s worn under thick layers this season. The bra is sold in sizes S through 3XL, and you can snag it in five colorways at Amazon.

Ranked among the retailer’s best-selling everyday bras, the Hanes pick is clearly loved by shoppers. One person said it “feels like you have nothing on” since it’s so “soft and comfortable,” and it “doesn't weigh a ton” like bulky alternatives. A second reviewer added that it’s “extremely lightweight and breathable,” and there’s “no poking, stabbing, or rolling up” during all-day wear. Someone else even called the bra “comfortable enough to sleep in” since it feels “like wearing a sports bra.”

Shoppers of all cup sizes swear by the supportive style. One 34DDD-sized self-proclaimed “bra snob” who “worked at Victoria’s Secret for seven years” said they’re “very particular” about their undergarments, but this bra is “top tier” when it comes to comfort, price, shape and coverage. And, a customer who said they have a small chest said “this is the first bra that did not gap or gape” when they wore it as a result of its flexible structure. They even went on to say “this is the only bra [they’ll] be wearing from now on.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Hanes Oh So Light Wireless T-Shirt Bra for just $15, and browse through more colorways, below.

