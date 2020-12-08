A Former Victoria’s Secret Employee Went Viral Raving About This $16 Push-Up Bra From Amazon

Anthony Redpath/Getty Images

When I open TikTok after a long day of work, the last thing I’m looking for is a series of product reviews on my For You Page (on the contrary, I’m there to search for Miley Cyrus’s erratic comments). But when a clip titled “5 Must-Have Bras on Amazon” surfaced on my feed last week, the shopper in me couldn’t help but watch. In the end, I’m glad I did — that video introduced me to what could be the most effective, affordable push-up bra I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

Fashion influencer Janette Ok starts the TikTok by introducing viewers to the FallSweet Add Two Cups Push-Up Bra, a lace-up bra that retails for as little as $16. “When I worked at Victoria’s Secret, I had girls come in every single day and ask me, ‘What bra is going to hold my girls together and push them up?’ For the price and result of this bra, I think every girl needs to have one of these in their wardrobe,” she says.

The nylon-spandex bra features an underwire-free silhouette, a triple eyelet closure, and thick removable straps. Its lace-up design allows you to customize your cleavage with every wear; keeping the strings tied loosely will add a subtle lift, while pulling them tighter will close the dreaded top gap entirely, creating a more dramatic look. And hey, if it’s received the approval of a Victoria’s Secret vet, it definitely gets the job done.

More than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have given the FallSweet bra a five-star rating. “This bra is so comfortable… I love the feeling of not having that wire digging into my skin,” wrote one customer. “It also comes with an extender, which came in handy.”

Another reviewer can’t get enough of the bra’s humorous yet functional hand-shaped padding: “Thank you endlessly to whoever designed this — oh, and the whole padded hand thing is absolutely genius.”

You can purchase the FallSweet push-up bra in one of nine colors and prints. A word to the wise: Order yours now if you want to receive it before Zoom holiday parties commence.

