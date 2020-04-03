Former ViacomCBS Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello Earner $125M For 2019

Jill Goldsmith
Deadline

ViacomCBS former acting CEO Joe Iannielli earned $125 million for 2019, according to a proxy statement the company filed with the SEC Friday. He left the company in January.

The figure included $84 million in signing bonuses for changes in his employmen agreements with the company last April and December.

Current CEO Bob Bakish earned $8.4 million.

 

