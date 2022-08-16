Former Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services President and CEO Morrison to Join EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, Inc. today announced that Billy Morrison, formerly President and CEO of Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services (VNSFS) in the U.S., will be rejoining the company as Chief Operating Officer of Waste Management, Federal Services and Commercial Development and Strategy.



At VNSFS, Morrison was responsible for successfully establishing VNSFS as a strong competitor in the U.S. federal services nuclear waste market. Morrison’s career has focused on the commercial and government hazardous waste management and environmental cleanup markets. He previously served as President of EnergySolutions’ Government Group until that division was sold to WS Atkins plc in early 2016.

President and CEO, Ken Robuck, stated, “I am excited to have Billy back at EnergySolutions. Our ongoing commitment to supporting our customer’s needs and expectations in an ever-changing market will only be enhanced through Billy’s leadership and dedication to customer relations. He will be a great addition to our company and our executive leadership team. His expertise in the commercial, federal and international nuclear and hazardous waste markets will continue to drive our growth while identifying and securing new opportunities in those markets.”

“It’s truly an honor to be working once again for EnergySolutions and alongside a leadership team I admire,” noted Morrison, “I look forward to enabling our dynamic workforce, delivering results for our customers, and creating new solutions to better support both our customers and our growth targets. Perhaps even more importantly, I look forward to reconnecting with our customers to better understand their needs and challenges, many of whom I consider to be friends. Rejoining the EnergySolutions team truly feels like coming home.”

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.



