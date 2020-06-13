Former Vancouver TheatreSports performers call for leadership change amid allegations of discrimination

Two female comedians who felt racial discrimination while part of Vancouver TheatreSports Rookie League say the company's commitment to change needs to go further, beginning with its board members stepping down.

After Ashlee Ferral, who is Black, and a former colleague called out the improvisation company last week, VTS released a statement saying it is dissolving its current structure to completely rebuild.

"We're committed to building a stronger, safer, more versatile, more inclusive organization which meets the needs and reflects the talents of the wonderfully diverse communities we serve," said the company in a letter posted to its website.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Ferral, who trained and performed with the company for three years, says that's not enough.

"They have been spoken to before, complaints have been lodged … so any attempt to go 'we're listening now' is 100 per cent a distraction method," says Ferral.

The actress took part in VTS Rookie League, a training program for improvisers that often leads to paid contracts on the company's main stage.

During her time with VTS, she says it fostered a culture that dismissed the contributions of its female and minority performers to the benefit of its older, white male performers.

If ever a show was going well and she had the audience in stitches, Ferral says she would end up receiving notes to tone it down and not to show up the white, male actors.

She says her experience, overall, was of a culture of bullying and harassment.

Submitted by Ashlee Ferral and Carla Mah

And while there are actors of colour in the Rookie League, she says they never move up to the main stage.

"I started to see these amazingly talented people, especially women, who were getting harassed out of the company," she said.

It's an experience echoed by Carla Mah, a local Canadian-Asian actress, who also participated in the company's Rookie League.

Story continues

At a party for newcomers, she recalls a member of the VTS leadership going around a circle to describe why everyone was chosen. Mah says she was told "they want you because you're Asian" and she objects to being considered a token minority member.

After a past complaint that she brought up to the leadership was brushed off, Mah no longer felt comfortable to speak out.

"I was just immersed in so much toxicity and felt so unsafe," she said.

"The [VTS] program wasn't developed to support [actors of] different backgrounds. It really just catered to one. "

VTS says it's committed to change

VTS didn't respond to a request for an interview, but on Instagram said it "acknowledges that we haven't done nearly enough to ensure our organization is one that supports diversity"

It says it plans to be more transparent and inclusive by offering focus groups and town halls to learn "how it can best grow to substantively meet our goals of inclusion and financial stability."

As well, it says it is committed to the diversification of its board.

Ferral and Mah say a true restructuring of VTS can only be complete if board members step down to be replaced by people of colour and other minorities.