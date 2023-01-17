Former Valvoline employee fires shots at company’s building, Lexington police say

Lexington police are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots at the building of a company he used to work for, according to police.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 2845 Palumbo Drive at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. A man who was recently fired from Valvoline fired approximately six shots at a Valvoline building nearby, according to Anderson. The address which police responded to is across the street from Valvoline’s world headquarters.

Nobody was hurt and no property was damaged, according to Anderson. Police were still searching for the man Tuesday morning.

Prior to the shooting, the man was inadvertently let inside the building and attempted to steal a television when he was told to leave, Anderson said. The man did not get away with the TV and fired the shots towards the building after leaving the property and crossing the street.

Shell casings were found on scene, Anderson said.