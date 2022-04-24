Former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch Dead At 88

Former GOP Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch has died at the age of 88.

Hatch, the longest-serving senator in Utah history and the longest serving Republican senator, was also the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate. He represented the state from 1977 to 2019.

He died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Salt Lake City, surrounded by family, according to the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

He had a reputation for working across the aisle.

At the time of his retirement, Hatch “held the distinction of having passed more legislation into law than any other Senator then alive,” said a statement Saturday from the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. “Through his relentless work ethic, Hatch earned a reputation as one of the most effective and bipartisan lawmakers of all time.”

