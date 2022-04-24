Former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88 in Salt Lake City

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in Senate history and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died Saturday. He was 88.

Hatch served 42 years in the Senate, from 1977 to 2019, including some time as the president pro tempore of the chamber, a ceremonial leadership position typically reserved for senior members. He was known for working across the aisle, and the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., was one of his closest friends.

"At the time of his retirement, Senator Hatch held the distinction of having passed more legislation into law than any other Senator then alive," said a statement Saturday from the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. "Through his relentless work ethic, Hatch earned a reputation as one of the most effective and bipartisan lawmakers of all time."

The Americans with Disabilities Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program are among his top bipartisan accomplishments.

"So sad to hear of the death of Orrin Hatch," former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said in a tweet Saturday night. "His ability to reach across the aisle defined his career and his character. He will be missed."

In his retirement announcement in 2018, Hatch said he had "authored more bills that have become law than any member of Congress alive today." He also briefly ran for president in 1999.

One of his biggest legislative accomplishments came at the end of his career when he worked with the Trump administration to pass a major tax bill in December 2017.

Shortly after that, on Jan. 2, 2018, Hatch announced he would retire from the Senate instead of seeking reelection. He retired on Jan. 3, 2019.

Hatch's retirement paved the way for Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to run and win.

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., mentioned Hatch's Pennsylvania roots.

He was born near Pittsburgh, earned a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh and cheered for the city's sports teams.

"Senator Hatch was a gentleman, statesman and a proud son of Pennsylvania," Toomey said. "My deepest condolences go out to the entire Hatch family and to all who knew and loved him."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

