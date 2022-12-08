Former UTA Agent & Army Officer Jev Valles Joins 42 As Manager In LA Office
EXCLUSIVE: LA and London-based management and production company 42 has hired former UTA literary agent Jev Valles as a manager.
Based in the LA office, Valles will focus on representing emerging creators and diverse and underrepresented voices across film and TV.
Valles spent five years at UTA in the Motion Picture Literary department, working with clients including Daniel Dae Kim, Michael Dowse, Lillian Yu, and a number of rising writers and directors. Prior to joining UTA, he earned a Bachelor’s degree from West Point and served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer Officer for five years, one of which was spent in Afghanistan as an advisor to the Afghan National Army.
“We are delighted that Jev has joined us and brings his impeccable taste and enthusiasm for identifying and nurturing the most exciting and unique storytellers to 42,” said partner Josh Varney. “We look forward to building with him and his incredible clients.”
“I’m incredibly grateful for the time I spent at UTA working with amazing colleagues, building lasting personal and professional relationships, and representing phenomenal clients across the entire industry,” said Valles.
“As I start the next chapter in my career, I am thrilled to be joining 42 here in Los Angeles. The company is global, exciting, and innovative and their ability to dynamically represent storytellers across all mediums while maintaining a commitment to culture, both internally and within the marketplace, is emblematic of their leadership and their vision.”
