Reports: Former USC QB Jaxson Dart transfers to Ole Miss

Ole Miss might have found its successor to Matt Corral via the transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is transferring to Ole Miss. Dart took over as the starter at USC after Kedon Slovis was injured and threw for 1,353 yards, nine TDs and five interceptions in 2021.

Dart announced that he was transferring earlier this month and had visited Ole Miss, BYU and Oklahoma during his recruitment. He made his college debut against Washington State in a road victory where he threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss was in the market for a quarterback after Corral’s departure to the NFL. Corral was injured in Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor and replaced by Luke Altmyer, who served as Corral’s backup for the entire 2021 season and appeared in four games. Altmyer was 20-of-37 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions.

Dart’s arrival at Ole Miss makes him the presumed starter entering the 2022 season as the Rebels attempt to follow up the first 10-win regular season in school history. He could team with fellow transfer Zach Evans in Ole Miss’ starting lineup in the first game of the season. Evans, a former five-star recruit, transferred from TCU to Ole Miss at the end of the 2021 season.

Ole Miss has also gotten transfer commitments from Central Michigan’s Troy Brown, Iowa State’s Isheem Young and Western Kentucky’s Mason Brooks in the transfer portal.

Both Dart and Slovis transferred away from USC this offseason. Slovis has committed to Pitt where he will likely succeed Kenny Pickett as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.