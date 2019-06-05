Former USC basketball assistant avoids prison in recruiting corruption case

Former University of Southern California men's basketball assistant Tony Bland, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery in a wide-ranging federal case stemming from a pay-for-play scandal, avoided prison time Wednesday, instead being sentenced to two years of probation, according to multiple media reports.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos had been asked by federal prosecutors to give Bland six to 12 months in prison, but the judge sided with a request for probation by Bland’s attorney during their hearing in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Bland dropped his head in relief Wednesday, according to The Associated Press, after he was sentenced to 100 hours of community service in addition to the two years of probation.

He is the first of four college assistant coaches to be sentenced after agreeing to plea deals related to charges stemming from a far-reaching FBI investigation into corruption in recruiting that involved, among others, Adidas, several high-profile then-amateur players, runners for player agents and financial advisers.

Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson will be sentenced Thursday, followed by former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans on Friday and former Auburn assistant Chuck Person later this year.

Bland had pleaded guilty to accepting a $4,100 bribe in July 2017 in exchange for directing USC players to retain a sports management company when they turned professional.

He was placed on leave by USC following his arrest in September 2017 and was fired four months later, according to The Los Angeles Times.

USC last week sent a victim-impact statement to Judge Ramos, writing, in part: "The conduct Mr. Bland and his co-conspirators have been convicted of has caused significant harm to USC and its student-athletes. The actions of Mr. Bland and his co-conspirators have significantly damaged the reputation of USC as an institution, the USC athletic department, and its men's basketball program. Further, their actions have prompted an NCAA investigation that may result in penalties. Lastly, USC was forced to expend significant amounts of money to investigate Mr. Bland's conduct and to cooperate with the government as it has prosecuted this case."

The judge appeared to concur with the university, saying schools, students and players were victimized by a scandal that showed that the bribes were exchanged in order to manipulate young athletes.