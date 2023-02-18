Former US President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care

Jimmy Carter

Former US President Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care and "spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center says.

Mr Carter, 98, is the country's oldest living former leader.

The Democrat served one term from 1977 to 1981. He was defeated in his re-election bid by Ronald Reagan.

He has suffered from recent health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the Carter Center said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, a former Georgia state senator, tweeted that he visited "both of my grandparents yesterday."

"They are at peace and - as always - their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words," he said. In 2021, Mr Carter and his wife Roslyn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Born in Georgia in 1924, Mr Carter entered politics in the 1960s when he was elected as state senator, before becoming the state's governor in 1971.

Five years later he defeated the sitting Republican President Gerald Ford to become the 39th commander-in-chief.

But problems quickly mounted for Mr Carter as president.

At home, an oil crisis produced high inflation and unemployment, and he struggled to persuade Americans to accept the required austerity measures.

The high-point of the Carter years was the signing of the Camp David Accords in 1978 in which Egypt formally recognised the state of Israel. He also signed a treating returning the Panama canal to Panama.

But in 1979 the last Shah of Iran was overthrown and 66 Americans were taken hostage in Tehran in the aftermath. Mr Carter cut off diplomatic relations with Iran in response and introduced a trade embargo.

However, the public did not believe he was being tough enough and his popularity slumped as the US hostages were held for 444 days. His approval ratings took a further hit after an attempt to rescue the hostages failed and eight Americans military members were killed.

Story continues

Iran then delayed the release of the hostages until after Ronald Reagan was sworn in.

Carter defeated the sitting Republican President Gerald Ford to become the 39th president

Since leaving the White House, Mr Carter has remained active, carrying out humanitarian work with his Carter Center.

Mr Carter led a delegation that sought to persuade military leaders in Haiti to surrender power in 1994 and he brokered a ceasefire in Bosnia that helped pave the way for the future peace treaty there.

He went on to gain an international reputation for his work in promoting human rights, winning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

But the former president has also battled a host of health issues in recent years.

In August 2015, Mr Carter had a small cancerous mass removed from his liver.

And the following year, he announced that he needed no further treatment, as an experimental drug had eliminated any sign of cancer.