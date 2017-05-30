Former US bobsledder Steven Holcomb to be honored in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- A memorial service for American bobsledder Steven Holcomb will be held Saturday in his hometown of Park City, Utah.

The service in honor of America's most successful bobsled driver will be followed by a reception and an evening walk of the bobsled track at Utah Olympic Park.

The 37-year-old Holcomb, who won three Olympic medals and was a six-time overall World Cup champion, was found dead in his sleep three weeks ago in Lake Placid, New York. He also was honored there with a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the Holcomb family is asking that donations in his memory be given to USA Bobsled & Skeleton for athletes in need of financial support, or to GivingVision.org.