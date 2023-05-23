Former University of Kentucky cheerleader dies in motorcycle collision

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader died in a motorcycle crash in Houston, Texas, Saturday.

Kaleb Cantrell, 25, of Houston, was riding a Honda motorcycle on South U.S. 59 when he hit a guardrail on an exit ramp and was thrown off at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, the Houston Police Department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaleb’s friends and family during this time. Rest in peace, Kaleb,” University of Kentucky Cheerleading said in a Facebook post.

The Academy of Gymnastics and Dance in Lufkin, Texas, shared photos of Cantrell on Facebook, saying he was a former athlete and coach there. “Kaleb your presence, energy and love of coaching will forever be in our hearts and memories,” the academy’s post stated.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for May 31 at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors in Houston, according to an obituary.