Former Ukrainian police officers tortured me for Russia, man says

·5 min read

A Ukrainian man has alleged he was tied up, beaten and shocked with an electric charge during Russia's occupation of his village.

But instead of Russian soldiers abusing him directly, Andrii Matiazh, 46, alleged it was local Ukrainian policemen who had switched allegiance.

"Someone tortured me," he said, speaking at his home, which sits around four miles from Ukraine's border with Russia.

"They used to be in the police force before the invasion and then they turned to the Russian side."

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using torture in the areas they controlled, saying more than 10 torture chambers have been found in newly-liberated parts of Kharkiv region, in the northeast of the country.

But Mr Matiazh's claims help to illustrate an added challenge.

Not only must the authorities investigate suspected war crimes by Russian invaders, including torture, murder and rape, but they also need to be alert for Ukrainian collaborators.

Over the past fortnight, Ukraine's military has recaptured towns and villages right up to the Russian border, including a number of crossing points.

Read more:
Children among 146 bodies exhumed at mass burial site in city of Izyum, says official
Prof Michael Clarke: Russia makes new stand after being thrown back by rapid Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv

But they have yet to secure the peace, with the risk of Russian shelling at one of the border crossings deemed so great on Sunday that Sky News was told it was too dangerous to visit.

We were able, though, to spend time with Mr Matiazh in his village down the road, surrounded by fields and hills that frame the edge of this part of Ukraine and the entrance into Russia.

The slim man with a kind smile lives with his wife and two of their three sons, aged 16 and 11. Their eldest son, 29, who shares the same name as his father, is in the military as part of Ukraine's territorial defence force.

'I felt happiness and pain at the same time'

Andrii Matiazh junior took us to visit the humble, single-storey home. It was only a few days after he first was able to venture back to embrace his parents in the wake of Russia's retreat.

They tried to describe that moment.

"My insides flipped upside down [with joy]," said his mother, Liubov, 46.

Her soldier son said: "I felt happiness and pain at the same time. You can't understand these feelings. It is too hard to describe."

'I was shaking for 30 minutes'

The parents had a frontline seat for Russia's full-scale invasion on 24 February given their village's proximity to the border.

"I saw jets, helicopters, flying so low, they would fly between yards," said the mother.

"I was shaking for 30 minutes. My youngest child was in hysterics."

They said Russian soldiers took charge in the nearest town, Vovchansk, while the people made responsible for the villages came from parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions which have been under Russian control since Moscow's first invasion back in 2014.

Russian passports

Residents of their village were offered Russian passports, the couple said.

"We didn't accept, but the majority of civilians took passports," said Liubov. "I believe they did that because of fear."

The couple also alleged that Russian soldiers and their proxies would steal from properties in the area.

It added to a climate of mistrust and abuse, which gravely impacted the family just two days before Ukraine's counter-offensive reached their area earlier this month.

'I had bruising'

The father said he was told to attend a building behind the courthouse in the local town.

He said five individuals, working under the Russian occupation, were involved, including a distant relative.

"They took me to the second floor. I received three or four hits in my face," he said.

"Then they tied up my hands behind my back, took off my shoes and socks, connected a metal cable to my small finger on my hands and to my foot. They laid me down and began to electrocute me."

He said he was also blindfolded.

At one point, a different type of charge was used on his leg - he still has marks on one thigh.

"Capillaries in my eyes collapsed and my eyes became red. I had bruising. I even didn't feel anything when they beat me in the face after the electricity," Mr Matiazh senior said.

Click to subscribe to the Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts

'I knew our soldiers were coming'

He said he was being interrogated about a local theft that he had nothing to do with.

It went on for two hours, before he was told he would be released but had to return within a couple of days with information - a threat the father took to mean that he needed to become an informant or face more torture.

Back home, he and his wife discussed trying to flee but they did not have enough money.

"I decided to hide somewhere in bushes, abandoned houses, and wait for our soldiers. I knew that our soldiers were coming," he said.

He believes the counter-offensive that followed saved his life.

His eldest son said: "All the bad police guys ran away to Russia."

Asked how he felt after hearing his father's account of torture and conditions in the village during the occupation, Andrii junior said: "Creepy and terrible."

He wondered whether his connection to the military might have been a reason why his father was targeted, noting that a number of his classmates had joined the police and knew he was a soldier. "I am not accusing anyone but someone… betrayed me," he said.

Latest Stories

  • UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

    Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine. In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders' meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

  • Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva criticizes Ukraine invasion, asks to be labeled 'foreign agent'

    Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva criticizes Ukraine invasion, asks to be labeled 'foreign agent'

  • Ukraine war - live: Zelensky vows ‘no lull’ in fight to regain territory from Russia

    US general warns it is unclear how Moscow will react to setbacks in Ukraine

  • Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

    In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Ukrainian authorities say this was a makeshift prison where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the border village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such “torture chambers” have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.

  • Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine. Zelenskyy ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast. Ukraine’s military command said its forces secured the eastern bank of the Oskil River on Saturday.

  • Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia

    Ukraine finds 146 bodies buried without coffins in Izium recently recaptured from Russia

  • No indications China is helping Russia, Biden says; schools close in Russian border area: Updates

    There has been "no indication'' China has tried to assist Russia with weapons in its war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden told "60 Minutes."

  • Canelo Alvarez blows out Gennadiy Golovkin, even though judges blow it yet again

    The trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin ended with yet another judging blunder.

  • Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, In Photos

    Over 2,000 people attended the monarch’s funeral on Monday, which closed with two minutes of silence nationwide.

  • ‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet

    The Ukrainians caught the Russians off-guard and took the fight to the invaders, but further gains could come at a heavy price

  • Russia's Wagner trying to recruit over 1,500 felons for Ukraine war -U.S. official

    (Reuters) -The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. "Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters," the U.S. official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf.

  • Russia Accused of Abandoning Injured Troops as Putin Heads Toward Total ‘Failure’

    JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a mammoth failure that has only bolstered the country’s adversaries, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, professional head of the British armed forces, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.“Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That’s not going to happen…He wanted to break the international resolve. Well, actually, that’s strengthened over this period,” he said.Radakin furt

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.