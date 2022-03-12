Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch speaks up, Harlan Coben thrills: 5 books not to miss

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. "Lessons From the Edge," by Marie Yovanovitch (Mariner, nonfiction)

&quot;Lessons From the Edge,&quot; by Marie Yovanovitch.
"Lessons From the Edge," by Marie Yovanovitch.

What it's about: The American diplomat and former ambassador to Ukraine, who was recalled from her post and became a key witness in the 2019 Trump impeachment hearings examining then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate then-Democratic rival Joe Biden, offers timely insights in this urgent memoir. A child of parents who survived Soviet and Nazi terror, Yovanovitch has a personal stake in the preservation of democracy.

The buzz: "Full of shrewd insights and bitter ironies, Yovanovitch’s saga offers a revealing insider’s take on the labyrinth of foreign policy and on one of the most sordid episodes of Trump’s presidency," says Publishers Weekly.

Want to understand what led to Russia invade Ukraine? Read these 8 books

2. “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” by Reyna Grande (Atria, fiction)

What it's about: Amidst the atrocities of the Mexican-American war, Mexican army nurse Ximena Salomé falls in love with Irish soldier John Riley, who has deserted the Yankee army to join the Mexicans in their fight.

The buzz: "It’s a great story and a revealing look at a lesser-sung chapter of American history," says Publishers Weekly.

3. "Mecca," by Susan Straight (FSG, fiction)

&quot;Mecca,&quot;&#xa0;by Susan Straight.
"Mecca," by Susan Straight.

What it's about: From the National Book Award finalist comes a California epic told through interlocking stories examining race, history and family in the Golden State.

The buzz: "The author’s love of the Inland Empire and its people shines through on every page, and there is a Didionesque quality to Straight’s depiction of SoCal characters living in the shadow of prejudice and poverty, but in place of Didion’s free-floating anomie there is fierce compassion," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

More: Surprise! Cormac McCarthy has not one, but two new novels coming out this fall

4. "The Kaiju Preservation Society," by John Scalzi (Tor, fiction)

What it's about: As COVID-19 sweeps through New York City, unsuspecting food-delivery driver Jamie Gray gets roped into working for the Kaiju Preservation Society, studying large, dinosaur-like creatures roaming an alternate dimension.

The buzz: "A more ethical 'Jurassic Park' meets the camaraderie of 'Parks and Recreation' in this wonderfully witty and refreshingly earnest adventure yarn," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

March's most delightful romances: ‘Hook, Line, and Sinker’ by Tessa Bailey and more must-read March rom-coms

5. “The Match,” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing, fiction)

What it's about: In the latest installment of Coben’s thrilling Wilde series, a DNA match on an online ancestry database gives Wilde an opening to track down his father. But trying to find the truth behind his abandonment opens him to greater danger.

The buzz: "The topical follow-up to Coben’s best-selling 'The Boy from the Woods' addresses reality shows, DNA searches, cyberbullying, and social media influencers in a suspenseful novel guaranteed to be a hit," says a starred review from Library Journal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marie Yovanovitch, Harlan Coben and more new book recommendations

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine news – live: Governor says fighting is continuing along Kyiv region safe passage created for civilians

    Humanitarian corridor out of Donetsk and Kyiv regions in Ukraine also faces continued attacks, governor says

  • ‘Windmills don’t work’: Donald Trump gives nonsensical answer when asked how Ukraine war could escalate

    ‘They’re too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes,’ former president says

  • France, UK, Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands

    France, Britain and Germany warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal. Negotiators have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the so-called JCPOA deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs. However, last Saturday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that Russian trade with Iran would not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tom Odell sings for Ukrainian refugees at Romanian station

    Tom Odell sang his hit "Another Love", which has become a symbol of Ukraine's resilience on social media, to refugees passing through Bucharest's main railway station on Friday. The British singer-songwriter performed the piano ballad about fighting for someone you love, which has been used on TikTok videos including one of a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, beneath the arrivals and departures boards. More than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, in what the United Nations said looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

  • Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's yacht

    STORY: The 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said.Melnichenko owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin.

  • Former US ambassador describes the awkward moment Donald Trump thought US troops were in Ukraine during a meeting with its president in 2017

    In a new book by ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, she said Trump asked if US troops were in Ukraine's Donbas region at a meeting with then-President Poroshenko.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.