Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

Vicky Bowman, former UK ambassador to Myanmar

The Myanmar authorities have reportedly detained Vicky Bowman, the former British ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation that has been roiled by unrest since a 2021 coup.

Ms Bowman and her husband Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were said to have been detained on Wednesday and being held in the notorious Insein prison on the outskirts of the commercial capital, Yangon.

The former diplomat, who served as ambassador from 2002 to 2006 and who has decades of experience in the country, currently runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business.

Her husband Htein Lin is one of Myanmar's most famous artists and a veteran activist who spent 6.5 years, between 1998 and 2004, in prison for his opposition to an earlier junta.

It is believed they face charges of immigration offences.

The arrests come amid deteriorating UK-Myanmar relations as the British government, along with much of the international community, has strongly condemned the junta’s seizure of power and brutal crackdown on opposition, and has introduced punitive measures against the country’s military leaders.

On Thursday, the British government announced a new round of sanctions against military-linked companies to target the military’s access to arms and revenue.

It also confirmed its intention to back a Gambia-led case at the International Court of Justice in the Hague to determine whether the military violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention during violent clearance operations against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.

A British embassy spokesperson in Yangon said: "We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance." The spokesperson did not name the individual.

Last month, Pete Vowles, Britain’s ambassador to Myanmar announced via Twitter he had been expelled by the junta for refusing to legitimise the regime by presenting his credentials.

“My time in Myanmar comes to an abrupt end today. Sad & sorry to have been forced by the junta to leave but glad we didn’t cave to pressure to legitimise their brutal coup,” he said.

For months, Mr Vowles and the foreign office faced a diplomatic standoff with Myanmar’s military rulers after London decided to downgrade relations with the Southeast Asian nation and assign him as chargé d'affaires ad interim to avoid granting the regime international credibility.

It is understood the foreign office is in the process of recruiting a successor, who would still be appointed as charge d’affaires.

Myanmar has been in political and economic chaos since the military overthrew an elected government in early 2021. Thousands of dissidents have been arrested or detained and the military is fighting armed resistance across the country.

Ms Bowman is not the first foreign national to be detained since the coup.

Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who was a financial adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested shortly after the coup.

Several journalists have also been arrested, including Toru Kubota, 26, from Japan, who currently faces charges of breaking an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military.

US journalist Danny Fenster was released in November after spending six months locked up in Insein and convicted of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

The Telegraph contacted the foreign and commonwealth office for comment about Ms Bowman’s detention.

The Myanmar junta has so far not said anything publicly on the case.