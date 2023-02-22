Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg signs multifight deal with Bellator

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg has a new home.

Tuesday, Bellator officially announced the signing of Borg (16-5) to an exclusive, multifight contract. The 29-year-old is expected to make his debut later this year in the bantamweight division.

“I am beyond excited and very happy to have signed with Bellator MMA,” Ray Borg said in the announcement. “I feel like they have the best 135ers in the world and I am very excited to get in there and mix it up with all of them on one of the very biggest stages in the sport.”

Borg competed 12 times under the UFC banner from 2014-20. During his stretch to the title, he defeated Louis Smolka and Jussier Formiga by unanimous decision, leading to a shot at the crown against Demetrious Johnson at UFC 216.

Following his exit from the UFC, Borg picked up a unanimous decision win over Jesse Arnett at UAE Warriors 20 in June 2021, followed by a pair of decision wins against Cody Gibson and Ricky Bandejas in Eagle FC last year.

